Steem (STEEM) Market Capitalization Achieves $77.01 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 18th. Steem has a market capitalization of $77.01 million and $2.54 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Steem has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,633.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.11 or 0.04045297 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.39 or 0.00771257 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00020260 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000152 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 371,199,975 coins and its circulating supply is 354,225,881 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem is steem.com

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RuDEX, Poloniex, Bithumb, GOPAX, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Binance, Huobi, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

