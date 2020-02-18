Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.80 Million

Analysts predict that Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) will announce sales of $11.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will report full year sales of $43.19 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $83.15 million, with estimates ranging from $57.54 million to $103.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stemline Therapeutics.

STML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Stemline Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In related news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 22,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $155,415.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Francomano sold 5,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $34,030.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,431 shares of company stock worth $326,620 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STML. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 56.7% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,620,000 after acquiring an additional 237,768 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,968,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 511,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STML traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,819. Stemline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.44.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

