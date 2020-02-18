Stephens Cuts MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Price Target to $14.00

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Stephens from $17.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.84% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.
Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.68 million, a PE ratio of 65.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.01. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $18.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88.
About MRC Global
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.
Featured Article: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.