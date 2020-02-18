Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 77,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 16,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

MD stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $26.70. 422,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,088. MEDNAX Inc has a 12-month low of $19.93 and a 12-month high of $37.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MD shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded MEDNAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho set a $25.00 price target on MEDNAX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

