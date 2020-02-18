Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $214,000 in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 757.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 26.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILPT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.92. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 81.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

