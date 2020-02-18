Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Primerica by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Primerica by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Primerica by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its position in Primerica by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Primerica by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. William Blair upgraded Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $268,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,311.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $401,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,585,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRI traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.78. The stock had a trading volume of 68,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,530. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.75 and a 12 month high of $138.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.11. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $530.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

