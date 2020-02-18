Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,173 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter worth $179,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,811,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,207,000 after purchasing an additional 89,434 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the third quarter worth $819,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities cut TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

TRI Pointe Group stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.41. 676,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23.

TRI Pointe Group Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

