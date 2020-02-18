Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 6,449 Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Stevens Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,449 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Avalara were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 1,145.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avalara during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 47.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avalara during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Avalara by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVLR traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.73. The stock had a trading volume of 669,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,150. Avalara Inc has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.33 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.02 and a 200 day moving average of $78.26.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.34.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $873,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 763,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,551,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $30,998.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,366.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,205 shares of company stock worth $7,001,620. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

