Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $234,000 Position in Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 2,323.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Micro Focus International by 78.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Micro Focus International by 40.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Micro Focus International by 243.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MFGP shares. ValuEngine raised Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Micro Focus International to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.12.

NYSE:MFGP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,271. Micro Focus International PLC – has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $27.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.5833 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 12.5%. This is a boost from Micro Focus International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

