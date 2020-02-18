Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of BEST in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of BEST by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 558,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in BEST in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BEST in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,841,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BEST in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BEST shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BEST in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.40 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

BEST traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,353. BEST Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

