Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 635.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,063,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after buying an additional 918,735 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 705,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 383,740 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 874.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 373,765 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 228.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 41,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTM stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,752. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. LATAM Airlines Group SA has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BBA Icatu Securities raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Itau Unibanco raised LATAM Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LATAM Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

