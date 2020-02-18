Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of Stifel Financial worth $13,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 365.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 22.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.57. 4,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,400. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Stifel Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $49.63 and a twelve month high of $68.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.88.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $944.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

In related news, SVP Richard J. Himelfarb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $650,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,167.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,285,697.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,928 shares of company stock worth $2,080,267 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SF shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

