Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $249,000 Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,472,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,619,000 after acquiring an additional 197,351 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stamps.com by 10.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 823,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,306,000 after purchasing an additional 74,872 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Stamps.com by 1,258.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 76,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 70,948 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Stamps.com by 32.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 288,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 70,159 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter worth about $3,945,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $86,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.65. 259,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,655. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $207.25.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

