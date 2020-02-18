Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in Autohome by 5,732.1% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,032,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,671 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the third quarter valued at about $171,343,000. Somerset Capital Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 244.1% in the third quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 915,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,143,000 after acquiring an additional 649,700 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 301,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,107,000 after acquiring an additional 124,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 1,988.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 75,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 71,600 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

NYSE ATHM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,841. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.57. Autohome Inc has a twelve month low of $65.46 and a twelve month high of $117.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.70 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.