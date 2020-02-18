Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $201,000 in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUVA. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUVA shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

NUVA traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.70. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $81.91.

In other NuVasive news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

