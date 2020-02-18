Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $223,000 in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 287.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRU traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.86. 72,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,565. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $98.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.25.

TRU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $1,150,886.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,737.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $1,168,561.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,728.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

