Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 402,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,709,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $341,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,286,010.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.00. 519,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,077. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.09. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $68.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.46%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.