Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGE. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:OGE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,566. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $46.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.11%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

