Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $39,079,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $2,151,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Natus Medical news, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $210,813.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,829.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTUS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.24. 60,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,006. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.59. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $131.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Natus Medical’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

