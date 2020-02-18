Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Buys New Shares in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVHD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

LVHD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.46. 36,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,771. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%.

