Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Buys Shares of 200 Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RFG. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

RFG traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.78. 4,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,562. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.17. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $159.54.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.