Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Invests $26,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $66.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,375,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,608,555. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

