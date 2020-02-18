Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, TRB Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 8,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $6.23 on Tuesday, hitting $1,524.96. The stock had a trading volume of 743,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,838. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,444.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1,301.44. The company has a market cap of $1,043.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,529.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.