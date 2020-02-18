Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Purchases Shares of 460 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 460 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQ. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 56.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Square from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Square from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.45.

SQ traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.44. 3,529,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,548,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.41 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.62. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -686.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 3.25.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,914,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,035 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $5,264,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,761. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

