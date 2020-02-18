Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.70 (Sell) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. Studio City International’s rating score has improved by 14% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $18.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.37 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Studio City International an industry rank of 178 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Studio City International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.60 to $16.10 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Studio City International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Studio City International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of MSC stock remained flat at $$19.86 during trading hours on Monday. Studio City International has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.75 and a beta of -1.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,543 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.12% of Studio City International worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

See Also: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Studio City International (MSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.