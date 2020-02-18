Substratum Price Down 12% Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $4,616.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Tidex, COSS and Binance. In the last week, Substratum has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.00 or 0.03072235 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00240930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00045687 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00154035 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002790 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, HitBTC, BiteBTC, Kucoin, Bitbns, Kyber Network, Binance, COSS, Tidex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.