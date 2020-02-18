Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 178.80 ($2.35).

Shares of Sumo Group stock opened at GBX 193 ($2.54) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 189.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 166.94. Sumo Group has a 1-year low of GBX 118 ($1.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 205 ($2.70). The company has a market cap of $295.22 million and a P/E ratio of 120.63.

In other Sumo Group news, insider Carl Cavers sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.57), for a total transaction of £975,000 ($1,282,557.22).

About Sumo Group

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

