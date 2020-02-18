Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUN) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.26

Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUN) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Suncorp Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.
Shares of ASX:SUN opened at A$12.54 ($8.89) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$13.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.06, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Suncorp Group has a 12 month low of A$11.93 ($8.46) and a 12 month high of A$14.30 ($10.15).
Suncorp Group Company Profile
