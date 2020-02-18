Sunoco (SUN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sunoco stock opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $172,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,095.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

