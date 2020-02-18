SunTrust Banks Increases DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $152.00

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $140.00 to $152.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

NYSE:DLR opened at $131.50 on Tuesday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $110.84 and a twelve month high of $136.32. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,244.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,184 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 58,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

