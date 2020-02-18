sUSD (SUSD) Market Capitalization Hits $5.47 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $5.47 million and $29,172.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00010152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.94 or 0.03036393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00239301 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00044731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00151576 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002751 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD’s total supply is 5,560,322 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

