Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 9,850 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the period. Copart accounts for approximately 2.9% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Copart by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 332,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,196,000 after acquiring an additional 102,790 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Copart by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 236.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 127,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 89,405 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.
In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $7,371,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503. 14.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
