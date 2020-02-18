Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $194,039,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 355.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,351,000 after buying an additional 450,280 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $100,687,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in Lam Research by 401.9% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 442,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,199,000 after purchasing an additional 354,103 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 446.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 359,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,231,000 after purchasing an additional 294,055 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total transaction of $435,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,622 shares of company stock worth $17,056,266. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $13.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $325.34. 2,730,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $307.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32. The firm has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Lam Research from $346.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

