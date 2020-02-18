Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 512,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $29,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 211,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after buying an additional 24,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 68,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,748,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,741,981. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

