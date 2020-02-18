Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $28,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $1,693,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.80. 4,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.80. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12-month low of $124.01 and a 12-month high of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JLL. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.75.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

