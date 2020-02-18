Swiss National Bank Sells 82,000 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $31,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 797.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,606,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,844 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after buying an additional 64,479 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,737,000 after buying an additional 336,071 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 663.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 845,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,611,000 after acquiring an additional 734,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 795,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,142,000 after acquiring an additional 113,039 shares during the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $1,982,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 137,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,210,598.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $698,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,250.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,481. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.10. The stock had a trading volume of 471,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,532. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.33. NRG Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $43.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on NRG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

