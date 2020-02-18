Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $35,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.52.

TSCO stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.24. 356,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,715. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.76 and its 200 day moving average is $96.13.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

