Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 376 Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,344 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFPT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Proofpoint in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.96, for a total transaction of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,378.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,372,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,287,407.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,479 shares of company stock valued at $11,056,191. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, January 31st. FBN Securities set a $140.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.83.

NASDAQ:PFPT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,562. Proofpoint Inc has a 12-month low of $102.25 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

