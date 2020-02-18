Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $985,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBA. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.94.

WBA traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,144. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $74.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

