Synovus Financial Corp Has $736,000 Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $164.69. 3,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,243. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.09. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $120.91 and a one year high of $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGT. Sidoti reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.73.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.