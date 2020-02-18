Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 104 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,894,000 after acquiring an additional 308,554 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in McKesson by 6.2% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 7.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 11.5% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.05. The company had a trading volume of 78,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.14. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $169.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

