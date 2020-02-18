Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 242 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 159.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,003,000 after acquiring an additional 244,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,772,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,218,000 after acquiring an additional 177,769 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,096,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,826,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at about $4,507,000. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,862,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.18. 452,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,564. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.69 and its 200 day moving average is $69.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.29. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.14 and a 1-year high of $77.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSM. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

