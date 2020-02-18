Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 3,623 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 289,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 70,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $30.91. 650,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,531,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

