Synovus Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 9,889 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 740,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,976,000 after purchasing an additional 38,876 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 63.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,966,000 after buying an additional 288,244 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,398,000 after buying an additional 86,994 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 432,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after buying an additional 50,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 296,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after buying an additional 12,957 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.73. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,774. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.45. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.61 and a 1-year high of $53.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.

