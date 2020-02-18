Synovus Financial Corp Sells 3,801 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.6% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $45,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $135.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,386,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,844,479. The firm has a market cap of $431.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

