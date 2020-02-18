Synovus Financial Corp Sells 4,469 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,336,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,650,000 after purchasing an additional 533,396 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 87,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,014 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of PHM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.65. 152,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,719. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.55. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

