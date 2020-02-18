SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 811,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,608 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $69,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in SYSCO by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 2.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 4.1% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,747. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $65.24 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.11.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

In other SYSCO news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,347,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,298,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,049,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,080 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,954. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.