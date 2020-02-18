SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded shares of SYSMEX CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get SYSMEX CORP/ADR alerts:

Shares of SSMXY stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.70. SYSMEX CORP/ADR has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $37.53. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 0.34.

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and export/import of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software for the use in hematology, urinalysis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, and hemostasis. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; systems for high-volume testing in labs; and hematology analyzers for animals.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SYSMEX CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSMEX CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.