Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) and Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Head to Head Comparison

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) and Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.0% of Zuora shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Tableau Software shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Zuora shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Tableau Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Zuora and Tableau Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora -29.77% -47.26% -24.87% Tableau Software -27.58% -25.93% -15.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Zuora and Tableau Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zuora 0 1 4 0 2.80 Tableau Software 0 9 3 0 2.25

Zuora presently has a consensus price target of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 25.48%. Tableau Software has a consensus price target of $159.18, suggesting a potential downside of 6.11%. Given Zuora’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zuora is more favorable than Tableau Software.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zuora and Tableau Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora $235.20 million 7.59 -$77.59 million ($0.82) -19.24 Tableau Software $982.95 million 14.86 -$77.04 million ($3.19) -53.14

Tableau Software has higher revenue and earnings than Zuora. Tableau Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zuora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Zuora has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tableau Software has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data. In addition, it offers Visual Query Language (VizQL) for databases, which is a computer language for describing pictures of data, including graphs, charts, maps, time series, and tables of visualizations; Live Query Engine that interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by database systems; and Hyper, an in-memory data engine technology that helps customers to analyze a range of data sets by evaluating analytical queries directly in the transactional database. Further, the company provides support, maintenance, training, and professional services. It serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, and education, as well as retail, consumer, and distribution industries. The company sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendor, and distributors in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

