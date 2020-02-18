Talanx (ETR:TLX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.24

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €48.24 ($56.09) and last traded at €48.18 ($56.02), with a volume of 60102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €47.50 ($55.23).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €45.43 ($52.83).

The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion and a PE ratio of 12.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €45.74 and a 200-day moving average price of €42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

